2023 NFL Draft Prospect Draft Profile: Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Standing 6’1” and 196 pounds lets introduce you to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Another stud Ohio State wide receiver ready to make a splash in the NFL.

Njigba is a consensus top three wide receiver in most mock drafts. And has been frequently tabbed as the top-overall guy in that position group. A definite motivator as he navigated the combine and his pro day.

“It always felt like I was the top receiver in the draft. Not being able to play last year sucked. Because one, just not being out there," Njigba said at his pro day. "And two, people not being able to see that year. That full progression of that year. But if it was me evaluating I would think so.”

“I don’t necessarily think you have to put him in a slot only option sort of thing. That's where he’s probably best. But I think he can play the boundary too," adds Bills beat reporter for The Athletic Joe Buscaglia.

Being so highly regarded as one of the best in this year’s draft class seemingly puts him out of reach for Buffalo, should they stay at the 27 spot in the first round. However as Buscaglia points out. J-S-N would play an important role in the Bills receiving core. Should they make a big move up in the draft order.

"The Bills are mostly in three receiver sets. But if they want to run more two tight end stuff and only have two wide receivers out there," Buscaglia adds. "Then you’re going to want a guy that can potentially, especially if you're taking him in the first round, stay out there with Stefon Diggs on those two receiver sets.”

Much like his former teammates in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Njigba is ready for the challenge playing on Sunday brings.

“I feel like if you can see then you can tell that I’ll be able to get open against defenders at the next level.”