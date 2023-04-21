2023 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Florida State's Jammie Robinson

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — If the Bills are looking for a value pick at safety then take a look at Florida State’s Jammie Robinson. An impact starter for the Noles who’s football knowledge has left an early mark on scouts across the league.

“One thing about me when it comes to football is that I’m a student of the game. So that stood out to a lot of teams," Robinson said at his Pro Day workout. "They’d pull up my plays and ask me what call we were in on defense. I was able to spit it out to them. What call we were in. Everyone;s position and everybody’s role in the defense.

Hailing from South Georgia, Robinson has been playing high level football since his days at Lee County High School. Before FSU, he was a South Carolina Gamecock. His experience has paved the path to ensuring anyone on the field with him, won’t accept anything less than their best.

“You want a guy that’s going to work hard, that’s going to watch film on his down time with other players on the team. And he was that guy for Florida State. And he kind of took the rest of this defense under his wing and said look we don’t like the way last year ended. We’re going to study up this offseason so we’re ready to go," says ABC 27 Tallahassee sports director Alison Posey. "And you saw how they finished this year.”

Robinson helped lead the Noles to their first bowl game since 2019 this past season. He’s been through a lot of ups and a lot of downs with FSU. And maybe his ability to keep an even keel through a rollercoaster of adversity, is something the Bills will really value. Given the season they just had.

"Everybody has something going on. Everybody is stressing and everybody is having problems in their life," adds Robinson. "But you have to learn how to throw that away and be positive. I try to take that in every day and use it. And be that type of person everyday."

Robinson is a projected day two pick.

