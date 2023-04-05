2023 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Texas’ Bijan Robinson, to most, is the top running back in this year’s 2023 NFL draft class.

But if the Bills keep their pick late in the first round there’s a good chance Robinson could be off the board. If they’re looking to bolster the backfield. So here’s an alternative. Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs

“He translates to today’s back in the NFL. Which is a lot of emphasis on catching the ball out of the backfield," says BamaOnLine.com senior analyst Travis Reier. "But he’s also a guy that can hit the home run”

At five 5'9'' and 199 pounds, Gibbs ran a 4.36 in the 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine. When you compare him to a Bijan Robinson, Reier says Gibbs’ upside really depends on finding an offense that will utilize him correctly.

“As far as explosiveness is concerned I think Jahmyr is more of that guy than Bijan. But if we’re talking 20 carries then Bijan is probably the better fit. Although if you think about Jahmyr. You give him 12 to 15 carries and you throw it to him seven or eight times, that's 20 touches."

Reier says the downside to Gibbs would be his durability. But putting him around someone like Josh Allen and the playmakers here in Western New York would ease his load management.

And just like his would be teammate Nyheim Hines. Gibbs can also help Buffalo in other phases of the game.

“He’s certainly from day one going to give you that versatility in the passing game. And also even in the kick return game. He can do that as well," Reier added. "So he’s got some special teams ability too if you want to do that with him.

It’s clear Gibbs is going to make whichever team he winds up on better. The Bills may not need an immediate need for his type of skill set in the backfield. But if he falls into their lap when their first pick rolls around. It might be tough to pass up on Jahmyr Gibbs.

