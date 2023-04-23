2023 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Florida guard O'Cyrus Torrence

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — It’s clear the Buffalo Bills need a boost up front in the trenches to help protect their franchise quarterback. Josh Allen was sacked 33 times this past season. Second most, only to his 2019 campaign in which he sacked 38 times.

So insert one of the top guards in this year’s draft class, Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence. A guy who will be ready to compete for a starting role as soon as he gets to camp

"I feel like I’m going to be ready to start. Ready to compete on day one. No injuries or off-field issues. Just come in ready to play," Torrence said at his pro-day in Florida. "Be able to get the information I need to start and start producing for ‘this’ team.”

At 6’5” 330 pounds, Torrence is a massive presence on the interior. Who really shined for the Gators this past season. His value as a guy who’s highly rated in both the run and pass block departments will do wonders for the Bills offensive front.

According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed zero sacks and committed zero penalties this past season in Gainesville. Teams around the league have clearly noticed that upside. Because Torrence has gone from solidified late fist rounder to a mid-first-round pick as the first round of the draft draws closer.

“A lot of the feedback I got was how good I did in my meetings. And stuff like that. A lot of the questions were about how good I’d be at retaining information in the meetings. So I feel like I checked that box and showed I could do that," he adds. "Also coming out here and showing that I could lose weight when I need to. And be able to move and be in good shape when I have too. I feel like I was able to check those boxes off today.”

A solidified guard next to Pro Bowl center Mitch Morse. Lined up with Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins. A good start to making sure one of the league’s top offenses can keep thriving.