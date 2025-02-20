Prison Strike Blog: Follow here for updates as corrections officers go on strike across New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Corrections officers across New York are going on strike over what they claim are unsafe working conditions inside state prisons. As new updates become available, we will be posting them below.

Thursday, February 20 update

2 p.m. update

NYS DOCCS issued a memo on a "Path to Restoring Workforce" as corrections officers continue to strike across the state.

According to the memo, the department will suspend "the elements of HALT that cannot safely be operationalized under a prison wide state of emergency until we can safely operate the prisons."

DOCCS Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III says in part that DOCCS will continue to work with NYSCOPBA (the union representing the officers), that the safety and security of the staff and incarcerated population is paramount to him and he urged all those on strike to return to the facilities on Thursday.

10 a.m. update

DOCCS says visitation has been canceled until further notice at all facilities statewide.

Wednesday, February 19 update

Officers at about 30 correctional facilities across the state are now participating in a protest or refusing to enter the facility for their scheduled shift.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order activating members of the National Guard "to help ensure the safety and security of New York State's correctional facilities" while the strike continues.

The governor's office says more than 3,500 members of the National Guard started reporting for duty at correctional facilities ahead of the larger deployment.

The executive order also allows for additional overtime compensation for correction officers and other staff who are reporting for duty and actively working at the facilities.

Governor Hochul also directed the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and the Office of Employee Relations to retain independent mediator Martin Scheinman to help bring an end to the strike.

In addition, New York State filed an injunction under the Taylor Law and a judge granted a temporary restraining order that mandates officers end the strike.

A judge has granted a temporary restraining order that mandates all New York State correction officers on strike to stop

Gov. Hochul said earlier “legal action has already commenced to ensure compliance”

Tuesday, February 18 update

The strike expanded to at least nine prisons across the state.

A NYSCOPBA leader said he traveled to Albany to speak about the situation with state lawmakers.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision issued a response to the list of demands the corrections officers were making.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the state was prepared to deploy the National Guard if the strikes did not end by Wednesday.

The state said the decision to potentially deploy the National Guard was to "protect correction officers who are currently on the job, individuals in DOCCS care and the communities surrounding these correctional facilities."

In addition, the state called on DOCCS Commissioner Daniel Martuscello and senior officials to meet with leaders from NYSCOPBA to call for an end to the strike.

We spoke with the families and supporters of the striking officers on Tuesday, who were raising their voices in frustration over unsafe conditions. You can watch our report below and read more here.

Monday, February 17 update

Corrections officers are going on strike, claiming unsafe working conditions. Strkes are underway at Collins and Elmira Correctional Facilities. The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said they do not sanction them.

NYSCOPBA later issued the following statement:

"NYSCOPBA is keenly aware of the current situation at both Collins and Elmira Correctional Facilities. The staff that have gathered outside of both facilities, and who refused to enter the facility for their respective shifts, was not in any way sanctioned by NYSCOPBA.



At both facilities, staff chose to not enter for their work shifts as a result of their discontentment with current working conditions.



NYSCOPBA will continue to monitor both situations and all inquiries on current staffing levels at both facilities should be directed to DOCCS.



As the situation evolves, we will keep you updated as best as possible."



The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) followed up with this response:

“Since Commissioner Martuscello took office, the State negotiated a new labor agreement with NYSCOPBA that includes yearly salary increases, increases in location pay, and paid parental leave. We have also instituted new policies and procedures to reduce the amount of contraband entering our facilities to increase the safety of all within our facilities. We value our employees and are dedicated to continuing the recruiting efforts to increase security staffing in all DOCCS correctional facilities to restore the important work life balance for all.



“The job actions initiated by some rogue NYSCOPBA members, at Collins and Elmira Correctional Facilities this morning are illegal and unlawful. We are committed to engaging the union in order to return staff to work and resume normal operations at the two facilities.



“Visitation at both facilities have been cancelled until further notice.”





The strikes come following a three-day lockdown at Collins Correctional Facility that ended Saturday after all inmates were frisked and more than 20 weapons were recovered.