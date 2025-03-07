DOCCS offers deal directly to striking corrections officers after NYSCOPBA refused to sign MOU

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new deal was proposed on Thursday night in an attempt to end the ongoing wildcat strike by corrections officers across New York State.

NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) Commissioner Daniel Martuscello said that earlier Thursday, the workforce provided him with terms that would be necessary to get striking officers to return to work. He then met with the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) leadership and reviewed the terms.

According to Martuscello, they had a verbal agreement that the union would enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Martuscello, the Director of the Office of Employee Relations and NYSCOPBA President Chris Summers.

Martuscello said Summers and the NYSCOPBA Executive Board refused to sign the MOU Thursday evening.

"I heard my workforce loud and clear, and I will not fail to deliver on what I promised," Martuscello said.

The commissioner then announced he would offer the terms of that agreement to the workforce, but it is predicated on them returning to duty on Friday, March 7.

Below, you can find the full terms of the agreement.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray spoke after Martuscello. She said the terms would not apply to any corrections officer or sergeant who does not return to work on Friday, March 7, and the deal will not be offered again.

"We will not negotiate concerning the dismissal of contempt charges again. It is being offered for those who return tomorrow. We will not again offer employees who have been terminated or resigned the ability to return and the ability to return without discipline. The state will, we are prepared to, and we will, exercise all of our rights and all remedies, criminal and civil, to end this illegal strike, and we will take action against those who continue to refuse to return to work illegally. That action will include continuing to pursue civil contempt charges, adding additional corrections officers and sergeants who continue to participate in this legal strike to the Attorney General's list under the temporary restraining order. In fact, we sent 1000 additional names to the Attorney General's office today alone. We will continue to pursue terminations for those who do not return to work tomorrow. We want you back. We need you back. You need to come back to work tomorrow." - Commissioner Bray

Before taking questions, Martuscello said that Governor Kathy Hochul has directed him to launch an aggressive recruitment campaign to attract the next generation of correctional professionals.

We have reached out to NYSCOPBA for a statement in response to this announcement, and we are waiting to hear back.

