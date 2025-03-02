WNY Corrections Officers on strike receive termination texts, voicemails

ATTICA, NY (WKBW) — New York State is increasing pressure on striking corrections officers at Attica Correctional Facility, threatening termination and loss of benefits if they do not return to work.

WKBW Striking corrections officer received this message

The strike began two weeks ago and involved thousands of corrections officers protesting poor working conditions. Despite a recent agreement with the union addressing key issues, many officers remain on the picket line.

"It's more stressful now than ever before," said the wife of a corrections officer at Attica, whose husband has been on strike for almost two weeks.

The agreement reached between the state, and the corrections officers' union includes provisions such as no discipline for striking employees and a temporary suspension of aspects of the HALT Act for 90 days.

The National Guard has been assisting with staffing levels at the facility as employees continue their strike.

Some striking officers received a voicemail warning of health insurance termination and urging them to make alternative coverage arrangements.

"This is a message from New York State Office of Employee Relations. Corrections Officers and Sergeants that do not return to work, will receive health insurance terminations tomorrow. Speak to your dependents about making alternative arrangements for coverage. Termination of employment notices will begin today."

Attica Corrections Superintendent Julia Wolcott informed striking officers that failure to report to work would result in termination. Wives of the striking officers expressed their understanding of the threats but emphasized their spouses' commitment to fighting for better working conditions.

DOCCS Commissioner Daniel Martuscello sent this message on social media:

WKBW WNY Corrections Officers receive termination texts and voicemails as strike continues

As the strike continues, corrections officers at Attica face mounting pressure from the state, but remain steadfast in their demands for improved working conditions.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

