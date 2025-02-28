DOCCS & NYSCOPBA reach agreement; deal presented to corrections officers in hopes of ending strike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After four days of mediation, the New York State Department of Corrections (DOCCS) and the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) have reached an agreement that the parties hope will be a step toward ending the illegal strike at prisons across the state.

The proposal, announced Thursday night, is now in the hands of corrections officers to consider and review.

According to a memo from NYSCOPBA sent to corrections officers Thursday night obtained by 7 News, NYSCOPBA says that the proposal is "not subject to a membership vote. This is an individual choice for each and every one of you," adding, "we strongly encourage you to end the strike and return to work"

Highlights of the proposal include:

Any employee who returns to duty by the deadline in the agreement will not receive a departmental notice of discipline for alleged participation in the strike

HALT-related programming will continue to be suspended for 90 days from the date of the agreement

The National Guard will continue to be used to stabilize facility staffing levels while employees return to work and will be used to help prevent excessive overtime

DOCCS will implement an agreed-upon staffing metric so that when staffing levels go below a certain threshold, HALT-related programming will cease for the day in question

Thursday marked the 11th day of protests by hundreds of New York State corrections officers at prisons across the state over what they claim are unsafe working conditions. The strike is considered illegal because it's not approved by the union.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement late Thursday night saying in part:

"Working with a mediator, we have reached a consent award to address many of the concerns raised by correction officers, put DOCCS back on the path to safe operations, respect the rights of incarcerated individuals, and prevent future unsanctioned work stoppages. I have the utmost respect and gratitude for the correction officers, civilian DOCCS employees, National Guard personnel, and other staff who have done their absolute best to maintain order in our correctional facilities during this challenging period.”

- Governor Kathy Hochul

