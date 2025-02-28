Family members of corrections officers at Wende Correctional Facility join in on strike

ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Family members of corrections officers at Wende Correctional Facility showed their support as the strike entered its 11th day.

The strike began on February 17 over what officers claim are unsafe working conditions inside state prisons.

"I am here to support both my husband as well as the other corrections officers, support staff, and incarcerated individuals," said Julie.

Julie and dozens of others braved the rain and snow to stand in solidarity with the striking officers. She expressed concerns over the increasing risks and injuries her husband and his colleagues have faced over the years.

Another family member of an officer shared the emotional toll the strike has taken on her family, mentioning the anxiety it has caused their children.

"Very tense, very nervous," she said. "We have 3 kids at home. One of them asked if we were going to lose our house."

A current officer at the facility highlighted the growing violence among inmates, noting that incidents have nearly tripled in the past two years.

"The inmates have taken advantage of no repercussions unfortunately," he said. "They've gone after themselves really more than us."

The officer also called for changes to the HALT Act, expressing the need for legislative adjustments to improve safety conditions.

"It's an excellent opportunity for us to show that as hard-working New Yorkers, we come together with a larger purpose and want to have our voices heard," said one of the wives supporting the strike.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.