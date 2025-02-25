Collins Correctional Facility transferring inmates amid CO strike, local businesses fear economic fallout

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has confirmed that inmates at Collins Correctional Facility are being transferred to other prisons due to ongoing staffing shortages. The shortages stem from a protest by correctional officers (COs) who are refusing to work, citing unsafe conditions.

In a statement to 7 News, the department condemned the work stoppage, stating:

"The ongoing illegal actions of certain COs who refuse to show up to work are putting the safety and well-being of New Yorkers at risk. Due to staffing shortages caused by these illegal actions, the Department is in the process of transferring incarcerated individuals from Collins Correctional Facility to other prisons to ensure appropriate use of staff resources."





- New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS)

The protests come as COs across the state push back against what they call hazardous working conditions. Many officers have risked their jobs, pay and health insurance to see their demands met. At the top of those demands is the suspension of the HALT Act, which limits the use of solitary confinement in state prisons.

The standoff has drawn the attention of state officials, leading to the first of three mediation meetings between NYS representatives and the CO union, NYSCOPBA. Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking approval to close five additional prisons with 90-day notice.

As the future of Collins Correctional Facility remains uncertain, local businesses that depend on COs for daily revenue are bracing for potential losses.

Capozzi's Pizzeria, a family-owned restaurant that has served the Gowanda community for four decades, is already feeling the impact. Gracie Eddy, an employee at the shop and the daughter of a striking CO, said the situation has been difficult for her family.

"I think everyone is taking it pretty hard because he's at risk of losing his job. We don't know what would happen after this," Eddy said.

While she has been occupied with school, she says her mother has felt the most stress.

"I think my mom is taking it the hardest, being home. He spends a lot of time—he's not in the jail—he's been outside with everybody."

Just down the road, Capozzi's night manager, Indigo Vantino, described the town as a "ghost town". He said the possible closure of Collins Correctional would be devastating.

"They'll get big orders. They'll order 10-20 sheet pizzas to feed all of the COs every once in a while," Vantino explained. "We already lost Gowanda, and they had big orders."

Gowanda Correctional Facility closed in March 2021, and left a lasting economic impact, particularly on local restaurants, which relied on COs as steady customers.

Sarah Shull, the store manager at Tim and Bonnie's Pizza, estimated that 60-65% of their customer base comes from Collins COs.

"With Collins being open, we deliver to them numerous times throughout the day, whether it's just a salad or big orders," she said. "We go there about six to seven times a day."

While the strike has disrupted daily routines and raised concerns about job security, community support for the COs remains strong.

"We get calls in every single day—people just trying to donate whatever they can," Vantino said. "Food, hand warmers, all kinds of stuff for us to send up to them. We have a list of donations that people are just calling in and donating money. Every day, we send them more food."

As negotiations continue and the state weighs additional prison closures, the future of Collins Correctional Facility and the businesses that depend on it remains uncertain.

Monday was the 8th day of strikes for the Collins Correctional COs. I attempted to speak with COs there. The ones who spoke with me also shared that the possible closure would devastate Collins and Gowanda.