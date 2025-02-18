NYS preparing to deploy NY National Guard to prisons where corrections officers are on strike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Corrections officers across New York State are going on strike over what they claim are unsafe working conditions.

The strike started on Monday and the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), the union that represents the officers, said it was not in any way sanctioned by the union.

We spoke to Kenny Gold, NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President, on Monday at the demonstration in Collins.

"Start listening to us," Gold said. "They're doing something that they know is illegal to try to garner attention for what's going on inside those walls and fences."

The strike continued on Tuesday and spread to more facilities across the state.

If the strike does not end on Wednesday, the state said it is preparing to deploy the New York National Guard to DOCCS facilities where officers are on strike and "will begin to take appropriate disciplinary action as necessary."

The state said the decision to potentially deploy the National Guard is to "protect correction officers who are currently on the job, individuals in DOCCS care and the communities surrounding these correctional facilities."

In addition, the state called on DOCCS Commissioner Daniel Martuscello and senior officials to meet with leaders from NYSCOPBA to call for an end to the strike.

“The illegal and unlawful actions being taken by a number of correction officers must end immediately. We will not allow these individuals to jeopardize the safety of their colleagues, incarcerated people, and the residents of communities surrounding our correctional facilities. I have directed my Administration to meet with union leadership to resolve this situation and have also ordered the National Guard be mobilized to secure our correctional facilities in the event it is not resolved by tomorrow. Correction officers do difficult work under challenging circumstances, and I have consistently fought for them to have better pay and working conditions and will continue to do so.” - Governor Kathy Hochul

Martuscello released the following statement:

“Earlier today we met with NYSCOPBA President Summers and his Executive Board to discuss a path forward to returning all facilities to normal operations and ending this illegal strike. The safety and security of the staff and incarcerated population is paramount to me. I value the hard work and commitment of the men and women at DOCCS who have had to sacrifice time with their families due to the current staffing shortage. However, this illegal job action involving NYSCOPBA members is causing irreparable harm to the operations of the department and jeopardizing the safety and security of their co-workers within these facilities. We will continue to develop strategies to reduce assaults and to bring more staff on board with NYSCOPBA, the recognized bargaining agency for correction officers and sergeants. There is always room for progress and for disagreements and we welcome continued dialogue with the union at the table. At this time, I am urging all those on strike to end this job action.”

Early on Tuesday DOCCS issued a statement in response to the strike as well as a response to a series of demands from the striking officers. You can read the statement and the responses to the demands here.

You can find more of our coverage of the strike on our website here and you can watch our report from Monday night below.