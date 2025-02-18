'Jeopardizing the safety and security': NYS DOCCS responds to corrections officers strike and list of demands

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A growing number of corrections officers across New York State are going on strike over what they claim are unsafe working conditions.



According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, strikes are underway at multiple facilities including:

Attica

Auburn

Collins

Elmira

Lakeview

Wende

Wyoming

There are also strikes at other correctional facilities and a statement is expected to be released soon.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has issued a statement in response to the strike as well as a response to a series of demands from the striking officers.

In response to the strike, DOCCS said:

"The illegal job actions involving correction officers is jeopardizing the safety and security of their co-workers. The number of illegal job actions impacting DOCCS correctional facilities has expanded to 25.



Visitation has been cancelled in a number of facilities and the Department is updating the list on its social media pages."

In response to the series of demands from the striking officers, DOCCS said:

"The striking correction officers have made demands that would require changing laws and violating their own collective bargaining agreement. DOCCS responses to the demands are below:"

Demands from Strikers:



Reversal of HALT Bill

Response – this is not something that the Governor nor the agency can do unilaterally, it is a law and would require legislation.



No 30% staffing reduction/reassignments

Response – The Commissioner issued a memorandum acknowledging the current vacancy rate among the Correction Officer title, which is a national issue in Corrections. His direction was for Superintendents and unions to work collaboratively at each prison to identify efficiencies in order to provide relief to the hard working men and women who are Correction Officers within the facilities. It is NOT a staffing cut, but a way to ensure staff have a work life balance while we continue to pursue a variety of recruitment initiatives, such as the regional recruitment and the currently proposed legislation to allow the Department to hire out-of-state residence.



Grandfather of Tier 5 &6 to Tier 3

Response – this is not something that the Governor nor the agency can do unilaterally, it is a law and would require legislation.



True secure vendor program – no further use of third party vendors

Response – DOCCS implemented the vendor package program upon recommendation of the Prison Violence Task Force, which members of NYSCOPBA sit on, that sought to improve facility security for staff and incarcerated individuals by addressing the significant increase in the number of packages found to contain contraband drugs and weapons. The program has been very successful in reducing the amount of contraband found in incoming packages from 920 package room recoveries in 2020 to 34 recoveries in 2024, a 96 percent reduction. The DOCCS Office of Special Investigations (OSI) K9 unit has also been expanded and is used successfully to prevent contraband entering the state’s prisons.



Incoming Mail to be photocopied or scanned to incarcerated individuals through JPay email.

Response – DOCCS staff have been photocopying incoming mail for incarcerated individuals in all facilities except for the Edgecombe Residential Transitional Facility in an effort to stem the flow of contraband into our correctional facilities. DOCCS continues to explore a variety of options to address incoming legal mail. Last week, in response to recent incidents, the Department implemented a program whereby staff contact the law office for each piece of legal mail to verify it is from the law office prior to opening and delivery to the incarcerated individual.



Mandates body-scans for visitors

Response – The Governor advanced article VII language to allow for the Department to use Body Scanners. The final version allows for the scanners to be used on Visitors, Incarcerated and Staff, with all having the option to decline. The Department has deployed 88 Body Scanners that are being used on visitors and the incarcerated, with the majority of staff opting out of being scanned. Any changes to the opt out provisions would require legislation.



Fulfilment of previously promised Geography pay

Response – The Department continues to look at a variety of options in order to increase recruitment and retainment of staff, including various scenarios pertaining to a salary enhancement or referral incentive. We have raised the starting salary for Correction Officers by $6,500, launched a regional recruitment campaign, and recently entered into a new collective bargaining agreement that includes yearly salary increases, increases in location pay, and paid parental leave



Timeliness of Staff disciplinary actions

Response – This violates the collective bargaining agreement that was recently ratified by the membership which outlines the timeline for discipline to occur.



Pat grade increase to 17 for security and 20 for Sergeants

Response – The Commissioner has indicated to Civil Service that he supports a one grade increase, but not more than a two grade increase, for Correction Officer and Correction Sergeant.



Facility Superintendents have the power to lockdown their facility and program closures based on immediate necessity of their given facility, without repercussions.

Response – Facility Superintendents have been authorized to close programs and notifying central office by the submission of an unusual incident. Full facility lockdowns require the Commissioners approval.



Representation of security staff separate from the Collective Bargaining Unit

Response – NYSCOPBA is the recognized bargaining agency for Correction Officers and Sergeants. The request as written is not clear.



Recruiting suggestions

20 year retirement Incentive Hiring Bonus 2.5 times pay for all OT on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays 2 times pay for all OT on Monday through Thursday No OT mandates over 16 hours Step Raises adjusted to top rate at 15 years Retention benefit of 25 year retirement lock, guaranteeing security families to receive full retirement after 25 years.



Response – a number of the items listed above would require some form of legislation in order to affect.

