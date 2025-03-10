NYS DOCCS: Corrections officer strike is over; more than 2,000 officers terminated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The wildcat strike by corrections officers across New York State that began on February 17 is now over, according to the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS).

The officers were on strike over what they claimed were unsafe working conditions inside state prisons.

"The strike is over," DOCCS Commissioner Daniel Martuscello said Monday. "After 22 days of an illegal strike, the governor and I are happy to report it has now ended."

According to Martuscello, over 5,000 corrections officers and sergeants have been welcomed back to work, including over 1,200 who returned to work on Monday.

The over 2,000 people who remained on strike and did not return to work on Monday have received termination letters.

"Officers and sergeants who did not have pre-approved medical leave and who did not return by this morning 6:45 a.m. deadline have been terminated effective immediately," Martuscello said.

The commissioner said there are over 10,000 security staff working or available to work in prisons across the state.

"We're going to move forward with this team after four different agreements and numerous communications outlining the potential consequences associated with this illegal strike," he said.

According to Martuscello, they did not meet the threshold for a return to work to trigger the deal between the state and the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), but he is "still committed to providing some of the critical changes and benefits" to employees.

He said he and Governor Kathy Hochul are committing to honor the March 6 Memorandum of Understanding as well as components from the agreement with NYSCOPBA, including:



The HALT Committee

The 90-day HALT program suspension

The 12-hour shifts that will be maintained during this emergency as we continue our transition.

2.5 times overtime for 30 days from March 6th for all strike-related staff

The civil service reevaluation of the reallocation for both titles of correction officer and correction sergeants to be completed within two months

No discipline under the collective bargaining agreement

The Taylor law penalties will remain in place

Previously issued 70/30 memorandum will remain rescinded

We will pursue legal mail scanning to ensure that we can cut off contraband coming into the system and make for a safer work environment for both the staff, volunteers, as well as the incarcerated

The National Guard will remain in place in a support position under the governor's direction

The health insurance reinstatement will occur immediately upon the staff's return to work this morning

We will allow employees to purchase health insurance covering the full state share and employee share to the first day of the AWOL when the health insurance was terminated

We will continue to pursue the committee on plot plan efficiency, and we will maintain the referral bonus moving forward so we can continue our aggressive recruitment campaign

You can find the elements of each agreement on the NYS DOCCS website here.

"I want to talk directly to my employees," the commissioner said. "I want you to know that I heard you. Your safety, your family, your work-life balance are important to me, and I'm committed to continue to listen to your voices as we move forward."

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley traveled to different prison facilities in Western New York Monday, finding some officers were still on the picket line.

Officers who were striking at the Attica and Wyoming Correctional Facilities refused to go on camera Monday, but Sunday, two retired officers told 7 News not everyone agreed with the deal that was reached.

“They infuriated these guys by not coming to the table and talking to them," said Bob Fanning. "They weren't even invited, and you’re not being treated fairly at all. These issues have to be talked about, and you can't ignore the,m and the state's done that for years."

Fanning's wife, Donna, who is also a retired officer, said those making the laws don't understand the realities inside these prisons.

“They don't see what COs go through on a daily basis, it’s not a glorious job,” said Donna.

