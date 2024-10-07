'It's incredible': WNY volunteers making a second, bigger trip to aid Hurricane Helene victims

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just days after returning from taking a trailer filled with donations to Hurricane Helene victims, two Western New Yorkers are heading back — this time with even more donations and more volunteers.
Shawn McMahon and Tim Berry of Erie County Blotter were wrapping up their second donation drive on Monday on the lawn of Berry's home in Williamsville.
More than a dozen volunteers were there to load up five box trucks with everything from bottled water and diapers to chainsaws and generators.
“We came back up to see a huge outpouring of support from Western New York that heard about us making our trip down," McMahon told 7 News. "So we wanted to make a second trip to help even more people.”
A convoy of trucks is scheduled to head out Tuesday morning toward Tennessee.
“We have a lot of help and we couldn't do it without all the help," Berry said. "We all went from strangers to friends.”
They are no longer accepting physical donations because they've filled up all five of the trucks they're taking, but are still accepting monetary donations through their Facebook page.
