Families of 5/14 victims react to DOJ seeking death penalty against shooter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday morning, family members of the 10 people killed in the Tops mass shooting along with survivors of the massacre were invited to a private meeting with federal officials in Buffalo's federal court. There, plans were outlined as the Department of Justice announced it will seek the death penalty against the shooter, 20-year-old Payton Gendron.

There was mixed reaction. Some were pleased with the decision, others feel the white supremacist should suffer behind bars from the rest of his life.

WKBW Pearl Young’s niece & Margus Morrison’s cousin



"To me, it was a gut blow," said Michelle Fryson. Her aunt Peal Young and cousin Margus Morrison were both killed on May 14th.

"Never did I ever wish he would have the death penalty. I was hoping he would be able to take some time to process things for a very long time."

WKBW Talley's mother Geraldine Talley was killed on May 14

"I want him to suffer as long as I'm alive whether its 20 years, 40 years, 60 years," said Mark Talley. His mother Geraldine was killed in the shooting.

"I want to see him suffer, whether in county jail or prison, close to city he affected so much that day surrounded by people he affected so much that day," said Talley. "I want him to suffer being around those people not knowing if this is his last day alive or not….I want him to be surrounded by people who are not afraid to kill him at any moment, at any second of the day."

"It's getting toward closure. With that said, it will never be closure after losing a loved one in a hatred attack by a white supremacist," said Talley.



WKBW Brother of Margus Morrison

"If you get the death penalty, you got away with ten bodies," said Frederck Morrison, whose brother Margus was killed in the attack. "You got away with murder with 10 people."

WKBW Son Zaire was shot, and survived in Tops mass shooting

"Today was rough….I've said from beginning that death penalty that I don't wish it on anyone, that’s my personal feelings," said Zeneta Everhart. Her son Zaire was shot and injured in the Tops mass shooting.

Everhart said she hopes the federal trial will allow the country to see and hear what really happened on May 14, 2022. The racially motivated attack killed Celestine Chaney, Pearl Young, Geraldine Talley, Aaron Salter, Heyward Patterson, Ruth Whitfield, Roberta Drury, Andre Mackneil, Kat Massey and Margus Morrison.



