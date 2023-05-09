'5/14 Remembrance Weekend' to honor lives lost and impacted by Tops mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday, May 14 marks one year since a white supremacist came to Buffalo and killed 10 people and injured three others in a racist attack at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

The City of Buffalo announced that "5/14 Remembrance Weekend: Reflection, Healing & Hope" events will begin Friday to honor the lives lost and impacted by the mass shooting.

The events will include a panel discussion focused on combating white supremacy and social media radicalization; a luncheon for faith-based leaders; an educational program for school-aged children; a community gathering featuring food, music, and family-friendly activities; a moment of remembrance at the Tops on Jefferson and a memorial church service featuring Reverend Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA.

In addition, in a special tribute to the 10 lives lost, a reflective light display will shine on the columns of Buffalo City Hall from dawn to dusk throughout the weekend. The city said the families chose the color that best represented their loved ones.

As Western New York mourns with the families, 7 News also wishes to honor their memory.



Below you'll find specific details on the events planned throughout the weekend:

Beyond Hate: A Panel Discussion

9 a.m. to noon (registrations starts at 8 a.m.)

Friday, May 12

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

David C. Hohn M.D. Lecture Hall, 99 Carlton Street, Buffalo

Featuring: New York Times' bestselling author, professor, and anti-racism activist Dr. Ibram X. Kendi,

Panelists include: The Most Reverend Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church in the United States, and author of Love is the Way: Holding on to Hope in Troubling Times, Spelman College President Dr. Helene Gayle, Chancellor of the State University of New York John B. King Jr., City of Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown

Reserve your spot here

Educational Day of Healing & Restoration

Virtual event streamed on Youtube

Tune-In here

"The Buffalo Public School District in conjunction with BOCES and Buffalo Toronto Public Media are hosting an e Educational Day of Healing & Restoration." The virtual events will feature a healing cirele, book readings, poetry/spoken word, dance, music, and reflective discussion from K-12 students."School-aged children from all over the world can tune-in in class or at home!

Community Gathering for Reflection, Healing and Hope

Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 13th

Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Sports Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo

The event features prayer, healing, and reflection with the goal of honoring the lives lost and the survivors of the 5/14 racially motivated mass shooting.

Moment of Remembrance

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m

Sunday, May 14th

Tops Friendly Markets, 1275 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo

The moment of remembrance will be led by Mayor Byron W. Brown, followed by church bells chiming at 2:28 p.m.

Memorial Church Service for Healing and Hope

6 p.m.

Sunday, May 14th

Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Avenue, Buffalo

A memorial church service featuring Reverend Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia

The city said NFTA bus passes are available at several locations for those who do not have transportation to the panel discussion. You can get a bus pass at the following locations: Tops on Jefferson, Buffalo Urban League Resiliency Center, Delavan Grider Community Center, African American Cultural, Back-to-Basics Ministries, Father Belle Center, Community Action Organization of Western New York, Northwest Community Center, Gloria J. Parks Community Center.

In addition, Governor Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown announced the May 14th Memorial Commission is set to begin a public engagement campaign seeking input from the community on siting and design of a future memorial. The first public meeting will be held on June 13 at the Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You can find more about the commission on its website here.