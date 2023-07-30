7 News This Week: July 24-28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is sharing some impactful stories happening right in your neighborhood. Check out our favorites from this week!



Greenlight Networks is bringing fiber optic internet service to East Buffalo. CEO and founder, Mark Murphy, said his goal is to install fiber optic internet into 2000 East Buffalo homes, with $2 million in new infrastructure, by the end of the year. See the full story here.

"The demand for outdoor dining has exploded." This week, the Buffalo Common Council passed the Sidewalk Cafe Ordinance - giving restaurants the chance to extend their dining space outdoors. See the full story here.

Fans were lined up at St. John Fisher University for the first day of Buffalo Bills training camp. Fans traveled from all over the state and even the country, just to see their team and be with fellow members of Bills Mafia. See the full story here.

Choose Love. It was a message embraced in the wake of the May 14 racist attack in East Buffalo that killed 10 of our community members and injured several others. Choose Love promoted unity and respect, in the face of racism and hate. Now a new wine has been created to help give back to those impacted by racial injustice. See the full story here.

One bottle and can return collection in Hamburg faced a major issue with payroll. The partial owner of Can Bottle Return said he was unable to pay his employees and hopes his story can bring more attention to a bigger problem. See the full story here.

A new act recently passed through the state legislature could ban a certain type of pesticide across New York, neonicotinoids. Some local farmers turn to neonicotinoids, marketed to be as nontoxic as possible, in order to protect both their crops and people. See the full story here.

A first-of-its-kind program in Western New York is helping in-need young adults find their perfect long-term career for free. Buffalo Futures looks to help aspiring professionals aged 16 to 24 identify, explore, and pursue local, high-demand career pathways. See the full story here.

Young girls are immersing themselves in the STEM field at The Girls Coding Project. The Western New York STEM Hub began its annual event, inviting young girls ages eight to eighteen to dive into a typically male-dominated field. See the full story here.

Randy spent most of his life racing motorcycles but decided to give those up in his sixties. He is now 71 and part of "Wing Prayer Racing." See the full story here.

If you have ever attended a Buffalo Bisons game, chances are you have seen and heard ballpark icon Mark Aichinger. Aichinger sits behind home plate and cheers on the Bisons while also giving opposing teams a hard time. On September 2, the team will celebrate Aichinger's support as a Bisons season ticket holder for more than 25 years and the passion he brings to the ballpark with his very own bobblehead giveaway. See the full story here.