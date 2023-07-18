Buffalo Bisons to celebrate ballpark icon Mark Aichinger with bobblehead giveaway on September 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you've ever attended a Buffalo Bisons game at Sahlen chances are you've seen and heard ballpark icon Mark Aichinger.

Aichinger sits behind home plate and cheers on the Bisons while also giving opposing teams a hard time.

On September 2 the team will celebrate Aichinger's support as a Bisons season ticket holder for more than 25 years and the passion he brings to the ballpark with his very own bobblehead giveaway.

“It cannot be overstated how Mark is not only a part of our Bisons Baseball family, but how he has become such an integral part of the Bisons Baseball Experience at Sahlen Field. Our fans and our team feed off his energy and passion. When former Bisons players and coaches return to Buffalo, they look for him. The fun and excitement he brings to every game is what Bisons baseball is all about.” - Anthony Sprague, Bisons General Manager

The team released a special video on social media Tuesday morning to make the announcement.

The bobblehead will be handed out to the first 2,000 fans who enter Sahlen Field through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan Steet on September 2.

You can find tickets and more information here.