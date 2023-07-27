Raise a glass to a good cause with 'Choose Love' wine launched by Patti Thomas to benefit the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Choose Love. It was a message embraced in the wake of the May 14th racist attack in East Buffalo that killed 10 of our community members and injured several others. Choose Love promoted unity and respect, in the face of racism and hate.

Now a new wine has been created to help give back to those impacted by racial injustice. Choose Love Wine, is based on the work of local artist Patti Thomas aka The Ghost, and was launched with a goal of bringing people together and giving back to the community.

Thomas, the wife of Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame Running Back Thurman Thomas, teamed up with two local partners, Michael Hibbard and Bob Castellani, to create the new brand and to continue the Choose Love message.

Last year, Thomas was chosen to design a community mural following the racist mass shooting at Tops Markets. The "Choose Love" message front and center.

"What was in my mind while creating it, is that we are all alike somehow. So lets start there, let that be first base," said Thomas. " Then we can start talking about our differences, but we've already established this beautiful common ground where we can mutually respect each other."

The mural was unveiled on September 19th, right before the Buffalo Bills home game on Monday Night Football.

Now you can have your own piece of the mural with the purchase of the Choose Love Wine. The first release includes a Chardonnay and a Red Blend. With every purchase, a portion of the proceeds goes to the Buffalo Urban League which works to empower African Americans, minorities, and other historically marginalized groups. Buffalo Urban League has a large presence in the East Buffalo community.

"I love the heart that they have for our community and we share that," said Thomas. "I'm really comfortable giving money raised to that organization."

Thomas Beauford, the president and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League said the organization has a long standing relationship with Thomas and the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation. Money raised from the wine sales will help support the organization's important work.

"When we get these gracious donations, gracious support from other organizations, community members and all philanthropic organization, they help sustain the mission of the Buffalo Urban League," said Beauford. "We are always grateful."

The official launch of Choose Love Wine is happening this weekend at the Gallo and the Ghost Art Expo in Lewiston. The event will include art, libations and music. Proceeds will help the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation and Buffalo Urban League. Tickets are still available here.

So if you are looking for a way to give back to the community while enjoying a glass of wine, why not...Choose Love.