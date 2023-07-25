Medina man is preparing to "put the pedal to the metal" at the Bonneville Salt Flats

MEDINA, NY {WKBW-TV} — At the end of the week, Randy Heideman is heading out to the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah to see is if his race car can go 200mph. The racing enthusiast says "And I just want to take it out there and see how fast it will go."

Randy spent most of his life racing motorcycles, but decided to give those up in his sixties. He's 71 now. He says "I did a lot of stuff with motorcycles and I'm old, and with age comes a roll cage, so that's why we are doing this."

He built the car from the ground up and estimates that he has seven years and between fifty and sixty thousand dollars invested in the hot rod, joking "My wife doesn't know."

His racing team is called "Wing Prayer Racing." Randy says he's just an enthusiast and not trying to break any records. He thinks he'll do well at the famous Salt Flats and says "If you hit 200 miles per hour you get a red hat."

After his trek out west Randy has plans to take his racing machine to the streets. He says "I will change out the tires and it will be a street legal car."