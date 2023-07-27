Buffalo Common Council ordinance creates more opportunities for outdoor dining

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Outdoor-dining lovers could be seeing more opportunities to enjoy their meals in the fresh air.

This week, the Buffalo Common Council passed the Sidewalk Cafe Ordinance — giving restaurants the chance to extend their dining space outdoors.

Council Member Joel Feroleto, one of the ordinance's sponsors, hopes restaurant owners get creative and expand their businesses onto the sidewalk, into an adjacent parking lot or any other location they can come up with.

"A lot of restaurants are just thrilled to be able to do this and have it be a permanent thing instead of just a temporary measure during COVID," Feroleto said.

In order to be approved, restaurants must submit a plot plan, including requirements such as the dimensions of the eating area, seating arrangements and accessibility measures.

Jay McCarthy, owner of "The Place," a restaurant in Buffalo, spoke on the growing popularity of outdoor dining.

"The demand for outdoor dining has exploded," McCarthy said. "It's [the ordinance] an opportunity for businesses to expand their footprint and their ability to create revenue where people want to be — and that's outside."

This increased popularity for outdoor dining gives restaurants a chance to start working on their blueprints.

"I expect to see a lot of restaurants really go to the drawing board, get creative, come up with a solid plan and present something to the city within the next couple of weeks," Feroleto said.

Once restaurants submit their applications, they will be reviewed by the Buffalo Common Council, the City Planning Board and the Department of Public Works to ensure that pedestrian and diner safety is accounted for.