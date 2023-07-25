Buffalo Futures cuts ribbon on goal to help 'disconnected' 16-24 year olds find permanent careers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The ribbon was just cut on a first-of-its-kind program in Western New York that will help in-need young adults find their perfect long-term career for free.

Buffalo Futures looks to help aspiring professionals aged 16 to 24 identify, explore, and pursue local, high-demand career pathways.

Over the past few years, countless young members of the community needed some of this extra help to reach their success, but they’ve had nowhere to turn.

“I was one of those [young adults] that needed to be inspired,” said Lakeema Ithnaasheri. “There was a point where I really felt unseen and just overwhelmed. I didn’t know where to start or how to get started.”

WKBW Lakeema Ithnaasheri speaking at the Buffalo Futures ribbon cutting.

Lakeema was in that exact position that Buffalo Futures is now seeking to help the most.

She dropped out of high school as a sophomore, taking her big dreams of heading to college early with her.

“I didn’t have anybody talking to me or supporting me. Before I knew it, time flew past me. I went from 17 to 24 [years old] in a heartbeat. I had kids, all these responsibilities, but I didn’t have a career or the finances [to support myself].”

On Tuesday, Buffalo Futures officially opened its doors to the youth of Western New York.

The platform was created to help those young adults who feel like they have nowhere to turn, just like Lakeema.

“More than likely they have dropped out of high school or after graduating high school they have been disconnected from post-secondary education,” said Jerrell Mason, senior director, Buffalo Futures.

WKBW Jerrell Mason, Senior Director, Buffalo Futures

“It’s discouraging, I dropped out in 10th grade with this mindset of I will get my GED and go to college,” Lakeema said. “But, nobody told me that it’s not that easy and there’s steps you have to take to get there.”

Several years later, Lakeema is now a licensed personal trainer.

She is also excited to see other young adults receive support she didn’t have when she was their age from the newly hired success coaches.

“Buffalo has so many things to offer the youth and were here to connect them,” said Tiara Parker who is one of the Buffalo Futures success coaches.

The program will be stationed at the SUNY Erie campus, but will be free to join for all people in the greater Buffalo area, not just those enrolled at the school. Resources are available, in-person, virtually, and over the phone.