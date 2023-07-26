Bills Mafia is so happy for training camp to being, they're crying tears of joy

PTTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fans were lined up before 8 a.m. at St. John Fisher University for the first day of Bills Training Camp on Wednesday.

The crowd was loud as players ran onto the field, especially for Damar Hamlin. The Bills safety was in uniform for the first time in front of fans since suffering from cardiac arrest on January 2 in Cincinnati.



Josh Allen, Von Miller and Stefon Diggs, who are all very happy to be back at St. John Fisher, got ovations, especially from their favorite fans.

Allen, Spencer Brown and other players signed autographs for dozens of kids after practice ended.

Sophia of Lakeview, N.Y. may have had the best day of them all. Sophia's brother helped get Josh Allen to give her a hug after practice.

"I don’t even remember honestly that ever happened," said Sophia. "I love him so much"

"We're still crying," said Sophia's parents. "This was our goal for the day to get something with Josh. Mission accomplished!"

Sophia's brother was too busy caring for his sister, he said he forgot to get an autograph. He said he looks to now have Sophia do his chores!