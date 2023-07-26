Buffalo Bills Training Camp Diary 2023: Day 1 at St. John Fisher University

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills returned to St. John Fisher University on Wednesday for the first day of 2023 training camp.

Head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media ahead of practice and said that wide receiver Stefon Diggs was "ready to practice" and would be on the field. Diggs missed the first day of mandatory minicamp in June and McDermott said he was "very concerned." The next day, Diggs was in attendance and McDermott said he excused Diggs from practice which is why he was not there.

McDermott also said that safety Damar Hamlin would be a "full go" on the first day of practice. In April, Hamlin was cleared to resume full activities after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in January. In June, he was a full participant in practice for the first time.

While practice was going on edge rusher Von Miller was working off to the side. Miller was placed on the active/PUP list on Tuesday as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered last season.

