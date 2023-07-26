Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs speaks on the first day of training camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since last season as the team returned to St. John Fisher University for 2023 training camp.

Diggs was asked about the situation that unfolded in June during mandatory minicamp. He was not there the first day and head coach Sean McDermott said he was "very concerned." The next day, Diggs was in attendance and McDermott said he excused Diggs from practice which is why he was not there.

"Everybody has family issues, everybody has family problems... I was here, I did have a conversation with coach and I like to keep things in-house," said Diggs.

He continued on to say that his main focus is winning and all is well now and it's water under the bridge.

"At the end of the day, we had those conversations, everything that needed to be said was said and we talked it out as men, everybody involved," said Diggs.

Diggs was also asked about possibly wanting to have more say in the playcalling, "as far as me wanting to have say so in the playcalling, that is insane to me just cause like I couldn't call a play to save my life, couldn't call a game to save my life, like be for real," said Diggs.

He was then asked about his relationship with quarterback Josh Allen, "that's my guy," said Diggs. "That's still been my guy, that's always gonna be my guy, so yeah, we're fine."

Diggs then summed up his thoughts and said the offseason is made for people to talk because there is not a lot of football going.

When asked what the Bills have to do to take the next step, Diggs said the team just has to continue to grind and that he feels like they're in a great spot because people might be counting them out or looking at them like they're not as good as they might be or could be.

"Today was the first day to get to where we want to go and we just gotta keep grinding," said Diggs.

He was later asked if he still wants to retire a Buffalo Bills and he said 100%.

