Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs in attendance at mandatory minicamp on Wednesday

image0 (21).jpeg
WKBW
image0 (21).jpeg
Posted at 1:32 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 14:13:32-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The big story of the day on Tuesday when the Buffalo Bills began mandatory minicamp was the absence of wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said he was "very concerned" by Diggs' absence. After practice, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and edge rusher Von Miller expressed their support for Diggs when asked about his absence.

Later on Tuesday, a Bills representative confirmed to 7 News that Diggs was at the team's facility Tuesday morning but did not stay around for practice.

Diggs was in attendance when the Bills hit the practice field Wednesday for the second day of mandatory minicamp.

7 Sports' Dom Tibbetts is at minicamp and is working to learn more.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up