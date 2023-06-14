Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs in attendance at mandatory minicamp on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The big story of the day on Tuesday when the Buffalo Bills began mandatory minicamp was the absence of wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said he was "very concerned" by Diggs' absence. After practice, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and edge rusher Von Miller expressed their support for Diggs when asked about his absence.

Later on Tuesday, a Bills representative confirmed to 7 News that Diggs was at the team's facility Tuesday morning but did not stay around for practice.

Diggs was in attendance when the Bills hit the practice field Wednesday for the second day of mandatory minicamp.

7 Sports' Dom Tibbetts is at minicamp and is working to learn more.