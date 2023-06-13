Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs not at mandatory minicamp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media Tuesday ahead of the start of mandatory minicamp and said wide receiver Stefon Diggs is not in attendance.

When asked how concerned he was McDermott said: "very concerned." Another reporter followed up, saying "So it's not an excused absence?" and McDermott responded, "I respect everyone's questions and what they want to know about our team, right now I'm not going to get into that anymore. We'll talk about practice, happy to do that, happy to answer those questions, and we'll move forward from there."

McDermott said every other player is in attendance.

Later in the press conference, McDermott was asked how much it hurts not having Diggs at mandatory minicamp while trying to get other players familiar with the offense and he responded "When players miss, in particular a player of Stef's caliber, you'd love to have those players here but overall been pleased with the attendance and the guy's effort."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports: "Stefon Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, said his client is in Buffalo, has been in Buffalo since yesterday morning, took his physical, met with the head coach and GM the past two days and the Pro-Bowl WR 'will be there for the entirety of the minicamp.'"

In April 2022, Diggs signed a four-year contract extension with the Bills.