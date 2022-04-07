Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs signs four-year contract extension

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs spoke to reporters on Thursday afternoon, after signing a four-year contract extension with the team.
Colts Bills Football
Posted at 3:50 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 15:50:52-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A key piece of the Buffalo Bills offense is here to stay as the team announced wide receiver Stefon Diggs signed a four-year contract extension Thursday.

The Bills acquired Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in March 2020 and he quickly became one of quarterback Josh Allen's favorite targets.

Across 33 games in his two seasons with the Bills, Diggs had 230 receptions for 2760 yards and 18 touchdowns. In 2020 Diggs led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535), the first Bills player to do so.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it is a four-year, $104 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed and keeps him with the Bills for six more seasons.

During his press conference Thursday, Diggs said he was working behind the scenes for months on recruiting Von Miller to Buffalo. Miller signed a six-year deal worth a reported $120 million with the Bills in March.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine