Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs signs four-year contract extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A key piece of the Buffalo Bills offense is here to stay as the team announced wide receiver Stefon Diggs signed a four-year contract extension Thursday.

The Bills acquired Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in March 2020 and he quickly became one of quarterback Josh Allen's favorite targets.

Across 33 games in his two seasons with the Bills, Diggs had 230 receptions for 2760 yards and 18 touchdowns. In 2020 Diggs led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535), the first Bills player to do so.

Diggs said most people didn't think it would work out when he was traded to Buffalo. I asked if there was any one thing that surprised him about joining the Bills either on or off the field #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/xfc2Xb3w4s — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 7, 2022

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it is a four-year, $104 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed and keeps him with the Bills for six more seasons.

Diggs said Buffalo has started to feel like home and when you find that, you don't want to leave it #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/63NbULoLxe — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) April 7, 2022

During his press conference Thursday, Diggs said he was working behind the scenes for months on recruiting Von Miller to Buffalo. Miller signed a six-year deal worth a reported $120 million with the Bills in March.