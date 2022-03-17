'I'm a Buffalo Bill, baby:' Von Miller speaks after signing six-year deal with Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — One day after signing a six-year deal with the team, Von Miller spoke to reporters at the Buffalo Bills facilities at One Bills Drive in Orchard Park on Thursday.

The 32-year-old edge rusher signed a six-year contract with the Bills on Wednesday worth $120 million. He spent one year with the Los Angeles Rams, winning a second career Super Bowl before signing with the Bills. His first Super Bowl came during a ten-year run with the Denver Broncos.

"They're going to win a Super Bowl with or without me, they're an amazing team," Miller said of the Bills, later adding, "I'm excited to be here, I really am. I'm excited to be a part of this community."

“The Bills looked like the team to beat in the playoffs” - Miller on watching the team from afar. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) March 17, 2022

Miller said the decision to come to Buffalo was one of the hardest he's made in his life because the Rams had created "something special."

In addition to the Miller signing, the Bills have added DTs Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle to bolster the pass rush.