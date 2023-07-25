Payroll issues at one bottle return business in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — One business of a bottle and can return collection in Hamburg faced a major issue with payroll.

The partial owner of Can Bottle Return (CBR) tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he was unable to pay his employees and hopes his story can bring more attention to a bigger problem.

Baker says the company that does payroll services for his business, “TOMRA,” was a victim of a cyber attack impacting companies around the world.

“Circumstances and the vulnerability of not knowing when we’re going to get paid,” Baker says.

In a press release put out on July 17th, “TOMRA,” says it discovered the attack a day earlier and was taking steps to mitigate the impact.

The company provided an update three days later saying it was investigating the nature of the attack.

“TOMRA” also stressed that its clients, customers, and partners aren’t at risk.

But Baker says it’s hurting his bottom line as well as his employees.

“Therefore, we were missing payments for roughly four or five days and although they’ve paid us today,” he says. “ It’s still inaccurate counting how much material we’ve sent them.”

Baker’s business has 18 employees, but the impact isn’t just felt by them.

“The biggest thing we’re worried about is keeping our employees and making sure our customers have a place to come every day,” says Derek Smith, an operation manager at Can Bottle Return.

Derek Smith says 465 customers come to the business in a day to return and get some money.

He also says they receive at least 124,000 units of recycled cans and bottles every day.

“We see a lot of folks come here all day long they really depend on us,” Smith says. “We like to take care of our employees just as much as they like to take care of us every day.”

The owner of the 11-year-old bottles and cans business hopes that those in power can double the five cents bottle bill.

“What will happen is the bottle bill will go up to ten cents,” Baker says. “And people like us would be able to double our handling fee and get more money and less reliance on cash per week.”

