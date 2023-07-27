Greenlight Networks brings faster internet to East Buffalo

EAST BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Greenlight Networks has brought fiber optic internet service to East Buffalo. The CEO and founder of the company Mark Murphy said the goal is to install fiber in 2000 East Buffalo homes, with $2 million in new infrastructure, by the end of the year

"We had to do a lot of work to get the area just ready for us to be able to go in and serve it," said Murphy.

Murphy said the task that takes the most time when installing fiber optics is hooking the lines up to utility poles.

On Thursday afternoon 7 News saw Greenlight installing fiber optics into a home on Donaldson Road in Buffalo. That's where we met LaSylvia Benning.

“This might be a good thing for the City of Buffalo, at least for the east side since its being offered to the east side," explained Benning.

Spectrum has been the main internet provider in East Buffalo for years, but now will have a competitor. Greenlight is the first full fiber optic provider in East Buffalo.

Spectrum internet prices range from $49.99 to $89.99 per month, and Greenlight ranges from $50 to $200 per month.

"What's what's your message to the people of east buffalo when it comes to you having the best type of service to serve them?" asked Schwartz to Murphy.

"Well, I think the first comment would be they deserve better than what they've gotten and they deserve a choice," explained Murphy. "I think we're here, and we just hope that they'll give us a chance and give us a chance to prove ourselves."

Spectrum sent 7News this statement:

“Spectrum has had gig speeds widely available across Buffalo and WNY for several years, now with starting speeds of 300 Mbps, the most reliable download speeds and no modem fees or data caps. Additionally, we offer Spectrum One, bringing our successful Mobile services with unlimited data, access to 5G at no extra cost and unlimited talk and text together with Internet and Advanced WiFi, to make customers’ connected devices work better, faster, securely in and outside of the home and bandwidth to support up to 200 devices simultaneously, all at an exceptional value.”

A big difference between the Spectrum and Greenlight is that Greenlight has the same upload and download speeds.