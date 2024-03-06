BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills plan to release cornerback Tre'Davious White.

According to Schefter, the Bills will designate White as a post-June 1 cut and it will save the team $10.2 million in salary cap space, with $6.2 million in dead money. Schefter reports that White's contract will remain on Buffalo’s books until then, but he will be free to sign with a new team as early as next week.

White was drafted by the Bills in the first round, 27th overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In seven seasons with Buffalo, White played in 82 games and totaled 311 tackles, 18 interceptions, five forced fumbles and three sacks.

The two-time Pro Bowler missed significant time during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

In November 2021, White suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

He returned from his ACL injury in November 2022 and played in six games during the 2022 regular season.

After playing four games during the 2023 season, White suffered a season-ending achilles injury in October 2023.

The report of White's release comes as the Bills announced the release of five other players including safety Jordan Poyer, center Mitch Morse, defensive back Siran Neal, WR/KR Deonte Harty, and RB/KR Nyheim Hines.