Report: Buffalo Bills to release center Mitch Morse

According to a report from Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills will release center Mitch Morse.

Rapoport reports that the Bills plan to move Connor McGovern to center this upcoming season and David Edwards will be in line to start at guard.

Morse joined the Bills in 2019 and he played in 77 games across his five seasons with the team. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022.

The report of Morse's release comes among multiple reports the Bills will release several other players including safety Jordan Poyer, defensive back Siran Neal, WR/KR Deonte Harty, and RB/KR Nyheim Hines.