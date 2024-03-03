Watch Now
Report: Buffalo Bills plan to release RB/KR Nyheim Hines

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) attends a news conference after their NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Posted at 4:06 PM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 16:29:45-05

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills are planning to release running back and kick returner Nyheim Hines.

Hines did not play this past season after suffering an ACL injury during a jet ski accident in the offseason. Hines was struck by one, causing injuries to both his ACL and MCL.

During his time in Buffalo, Hines was most effective on special teams, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns in the Week 18 game of the 2022-2023 season against the New England Patriots, Buffalo's first game after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in Cincinnati.

