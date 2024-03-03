Report: Buffalo Bills plan to release RB/KR Nyheim Hines

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills are planning to release running back and kick returner Nyheim Hines.

Bills plan to release RB/RS Nyheim Hines this week, per source. Hines most likely will be back for training camp from the ACL injury that he suffered last summer, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2024

Hines did not play this past season after suffering an ACL injury during a jet ski accident in the offseason. Hines was struck by one, causing injuries to both his ACL and MCL.

During his time in Buffalo, Hines was most effective on special teams, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns in the Week 18 game of the 2022-2023 season against the New England Patriots, Buffalo's first game after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in Cincinnati.