Report: Buffalo Bills to release safety Jordan Poyer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills will release All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer.

Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports the move will save the Bills a little over $4.9 million on the 2024 cap.

The Hyde-Poyer era in Buffalo is now over.



Bills will save a little over $4.9M on the 2024 cap with a new Top 51 contract taking the place of Poyer’s deal. https://t.co/hg7xdLiqBj — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) March 6, 2024

With fellow safety Micah Hyde set to become a free agent and Poyer in his final year, 7 Sports Director Matt Bove spoke just last week about how the team has big decisions to make.

What do the Bills do with Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde?

"The safety duo joined the Bills in 2017, just months after McDermott took the head coaching job. At the time, the duo brought upside and potential but I’m not sure if anyone envisioned the success Poyer and Hyde would go on to have.



Since 2017, Poyer has missed just seven regular season games [107 games played]. Hyde has also been a constant for the Bills, playing in 95 games. They have been rock solid players on the field and leaders off of it."

READ MORE: What will the Buffalo Bills do with Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde?

the last time jordan poyer and micah hyde ran out of the tunnel together as members of the bills #billsmafia @wkbw pic.twitter.com/5ghW1qZRrf — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) March 6, 2024

In seven seasons with the Bills, Poyer totaled 682 tackles, 22 interceptions, 11 sacks, and eight forced fumbles.

In 2021 he was named first-team All-Pro and in 2022 he was named to the Pro Bowl.

The report of Poyer's release comes among multiple reports the Bills will release several other players including center Mitch Morse, defensive back Siran Neal, WR/KR Deonte Harty, and RB/KR Nyheim Hines.