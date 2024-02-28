What will the Buffalo Bills do with Jordan Poyer & Micah Hyde?

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — When you think of the Sean McDermott era Buffalo Bills there are few players that come to mind faster than Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

The safety duo joined the Bills in 2017, just months after McDermott took the head coaching job. At the time, the duo brought upside and potential but I’m not sure if anyone envisioned the success Poyer and Hyde would go on to have.

Since 2017, Poyer has missed just seven regular season games [107 games played]. Hyde has also been a constant for the Bills, playing in 95 games. They have been rock solid players on the field and leaders off of it.

But the impressive run could soon be coming to an end.

With Micah Hyde, the case is pretty simple. He’s a free agent and not under contract with the Bills past March. After two seasons with lingering injuries, retirement also seems to be on the table for Hyde. At the combine Bills general manager Brandon Beane told 7 sports Hyde has yet to make a decision, but he’s earned the right to take him time.

As for Jordan Poyer, he has one year left on his current deal. But after a slip in production in 2023, it’s unclear if the Bills will want to keep him or move on to save salary cap space.

“We’re still waiting on Micah and you don’t rush that," Beane said. “I’ll meet with his agent at some point down here and we’ll have that conversation and see where they’re at. Obviously there’s a finance piece to it even if he says he’s coming back. But like I was saying, seven seasons with those two guys, whenever the time comes, if it’s this year or next year, if you have to move on, it’s going to be very hard to replace what they’ve brought to this team.”

NFL Free Agency begins on March 13 at 4:00 p.m.