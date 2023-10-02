Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White to miss remainder of the season due to torn achilles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn achilles, head coach Sean McDermott announced on Monday.

Late in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins White went down with a non-contact injury and was immediately tended to by trainers. He was visibly distraught, threw his helmet, and pounded the ground. He was then surrounded by his teammates before he was carted off the field.

The 28-year-old cornerback previously missed a year after he tore his ACL in November 2021. He returned from his torn ACL in November 2022.

The cart is out for Tre. Just feel terrible for the guy after what he’s been through. Was just starting to look like himself again. pic.twitter.com/WE0Xk7x8RI — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 1, 2023

White has played his entire career with the Bills after he was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

White's teammates spoke about his injury after the game, with Mitch Morse saying "Keep him in your prayers." You can watch his full comments below.