Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills announce CB Tre’Davious White tore ACL, will miss remainder of the season

items.[0].image.alt
Butch Dill/AP
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) walks to the locker room after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Bills Saints Football
Posted at 3:14 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 15:44:43-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Friday cornerback Tre’Davious White tore his ACL in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

The team said White underwent an MRI Friday morning and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

"It's tough to come back home and not be able to finish a game. That hurts," safety Micah Hyde said of White after Thursday's win. "Knowing Tre'Davious though, he'll bounce back, whatever it may be."

White's 2021 campaign had been a continuation of his recent success for Buffalo. The two-time Pro Bowler had 27 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception before his injury against New Orleans. He was named First Team All-Pro in 2019 and Second Team All-Pro in 2020.

Since he was drafted by the Bills in 2017, White had only missed three regular season or postseason games for the Bills. Buffalo's next game is on Monday, December 6 against the New England Patriots.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!