Buffalo Bills announce CB Tre’Davious White tore ACL, will miss remainder of the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Friday cornerback Tre’Davious White tore his ACL in Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

The team said White underwent an MRI Friday morning and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

CB Tre’Davious White suffered a torn ACL in last night’s game. He underwent an MRI this morning. He will miss the remainder of the 2021 season. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 26, 2021

"It's tough to come back home and not be able to finish a game. That hurts," safety Micah Hyde said of White after Thursday's win. "Knowing Tre'Davious though, he'll bounce back, whatever it may be."

White's 2021 campaign had been a continuation of his recent success for Buffalo. The two-time Pro Bowler had 27 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception before his injury against New Orleans. He was named First Team All-Pro in 2019 and Second Team All-Pro in 2020.

Since he was drafted by the Bills in 2017, White had only missed three regular season or postseason games for the Bills. Buffalo's next game is on Monday, December 6 against the New England Patriots.