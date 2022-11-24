Watch Now
Tre’Davious White active for the first time since ACL injury

Bryan Bennett/AP
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
Posted at 12:09 PM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 12:12:30-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills cornerback, Tre'Davious White, appears to be making his much-anticipated return.

White, who suffered an ACL injury last Thanksgiving against the New Orleans Saints, is active for the first time this season.

The Bills activated the All-Pro corner to the 53-man roster earlier this month.

