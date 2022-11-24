Tre’Davious White active for the first time since ACL injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills cornerback, Tre'Davious White, appears to be making his much-anticipated return.

No. 27 taking it all in. This will be the first time he’s active on a gameday since last Thanksgiving #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/vUgvkz13L8 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) November 24, 2022

White, who suffered an ACL injury last Thanksgiving against the New Orleans Saints, is active for the first time this season.

The Bills activated the All-Pro corner to the 53-man roster earlier this month.