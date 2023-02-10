Watch Now
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to sit one-on-one with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America Monday

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will sit one-on-one with ABC News’ "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan on Monday.

On January 2 Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. He was initially hospitalized at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati and was later released and returned to Buffalo on January 9. Upon his return to Buffalo, Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and was later released on January 11.

He made his return to Highmark Stadium ahead of Buffalo's AFC Divisional round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 22. He released a special message to the public on January 28.

This will be his first television interview since his collapse.

According to ABC News, Hamlin discusses:

In an exclusive first look that aired on GMA Friday, Hamlin called the trainer who performed CPR the “savior of my life” saying he’s "truly thankful."

"Good Morning America" will air from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday.

On Wednesday Hamlin was announced as the winner of the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award and on Thursday Hamlin paid tribute to those who had a hand in giving him a second chance at life at “NFL Honors.”

The Follow-up