Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

On Monday, Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and returned to Buffalo. Kaleida Health later released a statement that confirmed Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute "to get him closer to home for further evaluation, recovery and eventually discharge and rehabilitation."

In the statement released Wednesday, the Bills said Hamlin went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing. He will continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

On January 2 Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.