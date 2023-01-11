Watch Now
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center

Matt Durisko/AP
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 11:41:56-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

On Monday, Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and returned to Buffalo. Kaleida Health later released a statement that confirmed Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute "to get him closer to home for further evaluation, recovery and eventually discharge and rehabilitation."

In the statement released Wednesday, the Bills said Hamlin went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing. He will continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.

On January 2 Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.

