Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from UC Medical Center and has returned to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The doctors caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center announced on Monday he was released from the hospital and has returned to Buffalo.

According to the doctors, he met a number of key milestones on his journey to recovery which allowed for his release. He was up with physical and occupational therapy, walking within the unit, and tolerating a regular diet.

He will be observed and monitored to be sure his flight to Buffalo did not have an impact on him.

The doctors said he walked his first lap around the hospital on Friday and he's on a normal to accelerated trajectory. In addition, he was able to watch the Bills take on the New England Patriots while in the hospital and when the Bills ran the opening kickoff back he was jumping up and down.

Shortly after the doctors made the announcement Hamlin tweeted the following:

Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. 🫶🏾



Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.



The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more.



Bigger than football! 🫶🏾 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home! 🏩🫶🏾. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

On Saturday Hamlin posted an uplifting message on his Twitter and Instagram accounts saying in part:

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x's as much. The love has been overwhelming, but I'm thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this is only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me! #3strong."

His release from the hospital comes a week after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.