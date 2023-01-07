Watch Now
Damar Hamlin makes statement on his Twitter/Instagram

"We brung the world back together behind this."
Bills Patriots Football
Greg M. Cooper/AP
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Bills Patriots Football
Posted at 5:39 PM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 17:39:58-05

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — On Saturday, Bills safety Damar Hamlin's Twitter and Instagram accounts posted an uplifting message. This comes after the Buffalo Bills announced that Hamlin continues to breathe on his own and neurological function is excellent.

Damar's Instagram message is posted below.

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x's as much. The love has been overwhelming, but I'm thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this is only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me! #3strong."

The Bills also released the following in their update. "Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition."

