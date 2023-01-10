Kaleida Health provides update on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after his return to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and returned to Buffalo.

Later Monday, Kaleida Health released a statement that confirmed Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute "to get him closer to home for further evaluation, recovery and eventually discharge and rehabilitation."

On Tuesday, Kaleida Health announced Hamlin remains hospitalized but in good spirits. He was joined by his parents Mario and Nina and his younger brother Damir. In addition, Kaleida said Hamlin is going through a series of testing and evaluation.

"The team at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute is now tasked with identifying any possible causes of the event, potentially treat any pathology that may be found, as well as plan for his recovery, discharge and rehabilitation." - Kaleida Health

Hamlin tweeted the following Tuesday afternoon:

"Not home quite just yet🏡🫶🏾. Still doing & passing a bunch of test. Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please! #3strong" - Damar Hamlin

On January 2 Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.