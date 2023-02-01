Damar Hamlin teams up with American Heart Association in support of CPR awareness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a Tuesday evening tweet, Damar Hamlin announced a new "#3forHeart CPR challenge," in a collaboration with the American Heart Association that helps bring awareness to the importance of CPR training.
The challenge consists of three steps:
- Learn CPR.
- Give. (Donate to the American Heart Association to fund CPR education and training, and other lifesaving programs and scientific research.)
- Share the challenge with three friends by tagging them with the #3forHeart hashtag on Twitter, Facebook, and Linkedin.
In his tweet, Hamlin challenged NFL quarterback Tom Brady, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and NBA player LeBron James.
Teaming up with @american_heart in a BIG way!— 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) February 1, 2023
The Damar Hamlin 3 for Heart challenge is live! 3 easy steps to save a life❤️ @tombrady, @michelleobama, and @kingjames you’ve all been challenged!
Throw them 🫶 's up! #3forHeart https://t.co/yn8l8mLT7E pic.twitter.com/FMEr8klEDr
