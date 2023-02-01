Damar Hamlin teams up with American Heart Association in support of CPR awareness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a Tuesday evening tweet, Damar Hamlin announced a new "#3forHeart CPR challenge," in a collaboration with the American Heart Association that helps bring awareness to the importance of CPR training.

The challenge consists of three steps:

Learn CPR. Give. (Donate to the American Heart Association to fund CPR education and training, and other lifesaving programs and scientific research.) Share the challenge with three friends by tagging them with the #3forHeart hashtag on Twitter, Facebook, and Linkedin.

In his tweet, Hamlin challenged NFL quarterback Tom Brady, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and NBA player LeBron James.

Teaming up with @american_heart in a BIG way!



The Damar Hamlin 3 for Heart challenge is live! 3 easy steps to save a life❤️ @tombrady, @michelleobama, and @kingjames you’ve all been challenged!



Throw them 🫶 's up! #3forHeart https://t.co/yn8l8mLT7E pic.twitter.com/FMEr8klEDr — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) February 1, 2023

You can learn more about the #3forHeart CPR challenge, here.