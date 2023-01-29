Watch Now
"This is just the beginning," Damar Hamlin shares special message

Posted at 8:14 PM, Jan 28, 2023
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — For the first time since suffering cardiac arrest on January 2nd. Bills safety Damar Hamlin spoke to the public, via a video posted to both his personal and the official Buffalo Bills social media accounts.

The five minute and 48 second video can be seen in full below. Ending it with a message that read, "this is just the beginning of the impact that I want to have on the world. And with God's guidance I will continue to do wonderful and great things. I couldn't do this without any of the support and love. And I can't wait to continue to take you all on this journey with me."

