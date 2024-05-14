Tops to dedicate 5/14 Honor Space this afternoon outside Jefferson Avenue store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Workers removed the covering surrounding the 5/14 Honor Space Tuesday morning outside the Tops on Jefferson Avenue where 10 Black people were killed in a racist attack two years ago.

The space, which was designed and built in collaboration with members of the Jefferson community, will be dedicated during this afternoon during a ceremony that will include a moment of silence at 2:28 p.m. followed by a tolling of the bells to mark the time the mass shooting began.

The Honor Space features a sculpture called 'Unity' - designed by Buffalo-based artist Valeria Cray and her son Hiram - and 10 granite bollards honoring the victims who were killed: Celestine Chaney, Roberta Drury, Andrew Mackneil, Katherine Massey, Margus Morrison, Rev. Heyward Patterson, Aaron Salter, Geraldine Talley, Ruth Whitfield and Pearl Young.

WKBW Jefferson Ten killed in a shooting rampage.

The Jefferson Avenue Tops will be closed from noon to 4 p.m. for the dedication ceremony.