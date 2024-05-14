Tops to dedicate 5/14 Honor Space this afternoon outside Jefferson Avenue store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Workers removed the covering surrounding the 5/14 Honor Space Tuesday morning outside the Tops on Jefferson Avenue where 10 Black people were killed in a racist attack two years ago.
The space, which was designed and built in collaboration with members of the Jefferson community, will be dedicated during this afternoon during a ceremony that will include a moment of silence at 2:28 p.m. followed by a tolling of the bells to mark the time the mass shooting began.
The Honor Space features a sculpture called 'Unity' - designed by Buffalo-based artist Valeria Cray and her son Hiram - and 10 granite bollards honoring the victims who were killed: Celestine Chaney, Roberta Drury, Andrew Mackneil, Katherine Massey, Margus Morrison, Rev. Heyward Patterson, Aaron Salter, Geraldine Talley, Ruth Whitfield and Pearl Young.
The Jefferson Avenue Tops will be closed from noon to 4 p.m. for the dedication ceremony.