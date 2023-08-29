Son of Buffalo mass shooting victim remembers his dad at ceremony in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Faith leaders from all over the country are in Buffalo for a conference and to honor and remember the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting.

10 people were killed and three others were injured in the racist attack at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022.

As Western New York mourns with the families, 7 News also wishes to honor their memory.



The remembrance ceremony was hosted by The Church of God in Christ Inc. (COGIC). It started with a march from the State Tabernacle COGIC located on Glenwood Avenue and ended with a prayer service outside of Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

7 News spoke with family members of the victims about how important their faith is in helping them live through something so evil.

"All I remember is...I said why? Why My Dad? I just started crying," explained 14-year-old Jaques Patterson.

Jaques said he fell to his knees on May 14th, 2022 when he found out his dad, Deacon Hayward Patterson had been killed in a racially-motivated, hate-filled shooting spree at Tops.

"He used to help people. He used to take them home when they didn't have no car," Jaques explained why his dad was at the store that day. He was there to give people a ride home and help them with their groceries.

Jaques hasn't been back to Tops until Tuesday. He and his mom came for the prayer service.

"When I first got here I was walking, my mom started crying, so I was comforting her," said Jaques.

He said he misses his dad but he wants to be strong for his mom so when he starts to feel sad, he focuses on the good times.

"I just go back on our funny thoughts so I don't cry. I don't really like crying so I go back on funny thoughts," he said.

The family of Pearl Young, who was also killed that day, says they too focus on the good memories and their faith to help them through.

Andrea Bowman is Young's niece and says her aunt taught Sunday school. She and Trysten Smith Bowman say they miss their aunt and remember her advice.

Trysten said, "She told us God is our father and we're all siblings of Jesus. We're all together which means no one is different in skin color, body, hair, anything. We're all the same one."

Those at Tuesday's ceremony say they are thankful for the support.

Jaques says music, he plays the drums and sings, also helps him deal with the loss of his father. He recently wrote a song inspired by what happened on 5/14. The message of that song? "Well, basically don't have hatred in your heart and keep being yourself."