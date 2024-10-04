'It's catastrophic': Western New Yorkers continue to help victims of Hurricane Helene

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers continue to help those hardest hit by Hurricane Helene. It is now considered the deadliest to hit the U.S. mainland since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Nick Bond is CEO of the Western New York Region of the American Red Cross and has been in the Carolinas for several days helping people hardest hit by Hurricane Helene.

"I'm in Augusta, South Carolina right now. A lot of downed power lines. A lot of downed trees. this is pretty intense," Bond explained.

He said his volunteers brought down three emergency trucks to deliver ready-to-eat meals to residents still without power.

"They're on edge," said Bond. "They've been without power for a week and it is warm today so no air conditioning and a little bit of warmth and not being able to cook meals. I'll be honest with you I feel a little bad right now. I'm doing this with my phone and the community members I've talked to have said I've had no power for such a long time I haven't been able to communicate with family members."

Bond said despite the frustrations the communities he's visited are keeping their spirits high and expressing gratitude to volunteers.

"What a great community we're in right now," Bond said. "I mean everyone knows everyone. It's like go to my friend 2 doors down I know she's going to need some food, too."

Bond said volunteers are serving hundreds of meals a day.

As organizations like the Red Cross continue their efforts, we are hearing from many Western New Yorkers doing what they can including local Business owner Eric White who just got back from down South.

White, who owns a construction company said he is now working to get the permits and workers to go back down and help with clean up.

"I want to take a bunch of construction equipment with me and volunteers," said White.

Meanwhile, Nick Bond said volunteers are working around the clock with little to no sleep.

"We're talking somewhere around three million people without power. 500 miles of storm. I mean it's catastrophic," said Bond. "The number of individuals that have lost their lives its been growing every day. It's tough when you go into a community. We're here doing good work."

Donations can be made to the American Red Cross at redcross.org/donate.

