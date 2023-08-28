March and ceremony to honor and remember victims of Buffalo mass shooting to be held Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Church of God in Christ Inc. (COGIC) announced it will host a march of remembrance and healing ceremony on Tuesday to honor and remember the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting.

10 people were killed and three others were injured in the racist attack at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022.

As Western New York mourns with the families, 7 News also wishes to honor their memory.



COGIC said Young, Patterson, and Salter were members.

"This is the first time members of the national church will visit the site of the May 14 shooting. The organization will take time to mourn all of the men and women who were senselessly murdered and remember each of the victims who were members of the national church," a release says.



The march will begin at 11 a.m. at State Tabernacle COGIC located at 234 Glenwood Avenue and will travel to Tops. The healing ceremony will begin at noon outside of Tops.

According to COGIC, after three people were killed in what officials say was a racist attack in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday there will also be a prayer and remarks about violence.

COGIC said this will serve as an opening for its General Council of Pastors and Elders Conference which is "a four-day series of workshops and church services designed to build stronger ministries and families."

The conference will be held from Tuesday to Friday at Zion Dominion Global Ministries COGIC in Amherst and will be its first national meeting hosted in WNY in over 40 years.

